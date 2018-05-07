A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle whose driver did not stop early Monday on New York Avenue in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m. in the 1300 block, a stretch of the commuter route that goes through Brentwood and Ivy City.

All lanes of the road were reopened to traffic shortly before 5 a.m.

Police said they believe the victim is an adult man who was possibly homeless. His body was found near a homeless shelter. The victim’s name was not made public pending notification of relatives.

Police said they are seeking help from the public in locating the vehicle. No description was available.