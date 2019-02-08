A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Friday in Northern Virginia, officials said.

The incident happened in the 5900 block of Richmond Highway just off the Capital Beltway in the Alexandria part of Fairfax County.

The pedestrian was not immediately identified, pending the notification of relatives. The driver of the vehicle that struck the person stayed at the scene, according to Fairfax County Police.

Some lanes of the highway were closed for some time Friday morning.

The death early Friday adds to a toll of fatal pedestrian crashes in the D.C. region in recent months.

