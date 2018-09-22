A 33-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car and killed late Friday night while sitting in a service road off the Little River Turnpike in Annandale, Va., Fairfax County Police said Saturday.

The driver of a 2016 Toyota Highlander was traveling westbound on the service road near Heritage Drive when the crash occurred at around 11 p.m., police said. He was not speeding or drinking and stayed at the scene and spoke with police, who said they do not expect him to face charges. Police said alcohol may have been a factor for the male pedestrian, whose name was not released pending notification of relatives.