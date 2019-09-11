A pedestrian hit by a car in Arlington last week has died, police said Wednesday.

The 55-year-old woman, whose family asked that her name be withheld, was crossing Little Falls Road near North Ohio Street with three dogs on Sept. 4 when she was hit by a car traveling westbound. She was hospitalized in critical condition and succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

There is no traffic light at the intersection, although there is a sign telling drivers to stop for pedestrians. The driver remained on scene and has not been charged with a crime. Police are still asking for witnesses.

The fatal crash occurred at the same intersection where a woman was hit and killed by a dump truck in 2014. The pedestrian is the fourth killed by a driver in Arlington this year.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news