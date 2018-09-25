A man struck by a car while crossing the street over the weekend died two days after the accident, according to Prince George’s County police.

Domingo Hernandez-Vasquez, 43, of no fixed address was in or near a crosswalk in the 7900 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Langley Park, Md., shortly before 10 p.m. on Sept. 22 when he was struck by a car, police said.

Hernandez-Vasquez was walking against the pedestrian signal, police said. The driver who struck him remained at the scene.

Hernandez-Vasquez was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died Monday, police said.