A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Friday night near the West Hyattsville Metro station, the Hyattsville city police said.The woman was struck while in a crosswalk in the 5600 block of Ager Road, the police said.She was taken to a hospital where she died, the police said. Police said she was a 51 years old, but gave no other identification.