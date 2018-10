A pedestrian in a wheelchair was struck by a car in Southeast Washington Tuesday evening, officials said.

The incident took place at about 4:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Mellon Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE. The driver who struck the pedestrian did not stay on the scene, D.C. police said.

Pedestrian struck at the 600 Block of Mellon Street and Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE. Individual was in a wheelchair and was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/yVTKOCVf5W — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) October 16, 2018

The person was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.