One person was injured Saturday when objects were thrown from the roof of a parking garage in the Tenleytown area of the District, according to the D.C. police.

Police said a witness saw a plastic bottle and a black pen being thrown at pedestrians from the roof of the Whole Foods store garage.

The victim, who was identified only as female, suffered a head injury and was taken to a hospital and admitted, the police said.

It was not clear exactly what struck the victim.

Police said the area was searched but they could not find who threw the objects.