A pedestrian was killed in Prince George’s County late Saturday night in the Suitland area after being struck by two vehicles, authorities said.

About 11:35 p.m., a southbound car on Silver Hill Road struck the man, who was in the roadway, according to Prince George’s County police. “The victim was then struck a second time by an SUV,” police said on Twitter.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Both drivers remained on scene, police said. “Investigators are working to establish circumstances leading up to the collision,” police said.

