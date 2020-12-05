By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowDec. 5, 2020 at 7:35 p.m. ESTA man was hit by a car and killed Saturday evening in Prince George’s County, the police said.The man was hit at about 6 p.m. on westbound Central Avenue near Crown Street in the Capitol Heights area, according to police.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightFew other details were immediately available. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.