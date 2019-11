When Maryland State Police troopers arrived, they found the woman. An initial investigation showed that she was a pedestrian on the highway when she was hit by a tractor trailer that was headed north. The truck did not stop, officials said.

The witness waited for help to come. Authorities said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Part of the highway was closed for some time. The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call 301-345-3101.

