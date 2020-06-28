A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Saturday night in Prince George’s County, the police said.

The man was found in the roadway in the 5100 block of Allentown Road about 10:40 p.m., the police said. He died at the scene, they said.

The vehicle that struck him remained at the site, according to police. They said early Sunday morning that they were trying to determine just what happened.

Allentown Road is a major county thoroughfare just west of Joint Base Andrews.