A pedestrian crossing New Hampshire Avenue in the Chillum area of Prince George’s County was struck by a car and killed Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police said the reasons for the collision at New Hampshire Avenue and Metzerott Road,“remain under investigation,” including the speed of the car and whether the light was green. The driver, identified only as an adult, remained at the scene of the crash, which happened around 3:30 p.m. No information was available about the victim.

Metzerott Road at Piney Branch Road is closed along with the northbound lanes of New Hampshire Avenue and New Hampshire Avenue at Piney Branch Road.