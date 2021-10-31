By Martin WeilToday at 5:07 a.m. EDTBy Martin WeilToday at 5:07 a.m. EDTShare this storyA man was hit by a car and killed early Sunday in Prince George’s County, the police said.He was struck on Indian Head Highway near E. Swan Creek Road about 12:30 a.m., according to the police.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightHe died at the scene, the police said. The site is near a commercial section of the Fort Washington area.The circumstances of the incident were not immediately known, and were under investigation early Sunday, the police said. GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...