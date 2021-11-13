By Martin WeilToday at 9:34 p.m. ESTBy Martin WeilToday at 9:34 p.m. ESTA pedestrian was killed in a traffic incident Saturday night in Alexandria, police in Alexandria said.The crash occurred on West Glebe Road, between Russell Road and Mount Vernon Avenue, the police said.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightInformation about the circumstances of the crash was not available.The name and age of the pedestrian was not provided immediately.The incident occurred in the Arlandria area, on a part of the road that is both residential and commercial. GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...