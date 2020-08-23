By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowAugust 23, 2020 at 12:51 AM EDTA pedestrian was killed Saturday in the city of Falls Church, the city police department said.The man was found about 2:30 a.m. in the 500 block of S. Washington Street, according to the police. He was dead at the scene, they said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe victim’s name was withheld until his relatives could be notified, the police said.Additional details were not available immediately. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.