A woman was struck and killed by a car late Thursday as she walked in Silver Spring, officials said.

Montgomery County Police said a preliminary investigation found that the woman was crossing northbound at New Hampshire Avenue and Oakview Drive just after 11 p.m. when she was hit by a 2005 Ford Mustang. A 22-year-old from White Oak was driving the car and remained on the scene.

She has not been identified, pending the notification of her family. She died at the scene, police said.

Police did not immediately say whether speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Another pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night in Prince George’s County.

In that crash, Prince George’s County Police said John Anthony Poole, 62, of no fixed address, was lying in the street on Allentown Road around 9:35 p.m. when he was hit by two vehicles.

Both drivers stayed on the scene and were not injured. Poole was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information in that case is asked to call 301-731-4422.