A pedestrian was killed in Fairfax County Friday night in a hit-and-run incident, the county police said.

The victim was not identified immediately.

Police said the incident occurred in the westbound lanes of Route 50 near Summerfield Road. The site is in the Falls Church section of the county, about one mile west of the Seven Corners shopping area.

The victim was taken to a hospital and died there, police said.

The westbound lanes of Route 50 were closed Friday night while police investigated.

Only a sketchy description of the vehicle was given. Police said it was a dark-colored truck.