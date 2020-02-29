By Martin Weil closeMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowFebruary 29, 2020 at 10:48 PM ESTA pedestrian was killed Saturday in Fairfax County in a hit-and-run crash, the county police said.The crash occurred at Old Colchester Road near Guston Road in the Lorton area of southeastern Fairfax, according to the police.The pedestrian was identified only as a man. He died at a hospital, the police said.The death was at least the fifth pedestrian fatality this year in the county.Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy