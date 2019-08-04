The pedestrian killed Saturday in Fairfax County was identified by police Sunday as a 60-year-old Falls Church woman. (iStock/iStock)

The pedestrian killed Saturday in the West Falls Church area was identified Sunday by Fairfax County police who said the pickup truck that struck her had been stolen.

Police identified the woman as Betty Ana Bernstein-Zabza, 60, of Falls Church, and said she was struck about 3 p.m. near Shreve Road and Hickory Street after a driver lost control of the pickup.

She had been walking on a pedestrian pathway adjacent to Shreve, and entered a crosswalk that linked the pathway to a sidewalk, the police said. They said she and a juvenile, who was not identified, were both hit.

Police said investigators think the truck hit the two after it left the roadway.

The woman died at a hospital, but the juvenile suffered only minor injuries, the police said.

According to police, the driver of the pickup ran from the scene, but was arrested shortly afterward.

They said David Alan Francis, 46, of South Riding, Va., was charged with one count of felony hit and run.

Police said the incident remained under investigation.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news