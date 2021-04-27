By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowApril 27, 2021 at 4:19 a.m. UTCA pedestrian was fatally injured Monday night in Fairfax County, police said.The woman was struck at Little River Turnpike and Backlick Road in the Annandale area, police said. She died at a hospital.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe incident apparently occurred in the eastbound lanes of Little River. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy