A pedestrian was fatally struck in a hit-and-run late Saturday in Laurel, Md., local police said Sunday. They said a man has been arrested.

Police said the victim, described only as male, was struck about 10:40 p.m. at Gorman Avenue and 11th Street. His name was being withheld until relatives could be notified.

A witness said that the vehicle involved may have been a white or gray four-door sedan, according to authorities. An investigator determined that a part found at the scene came from a Toyota Corolla, police said.

Police said they received reports shortly afterward of a white Corolla with front-end damage and a broken windshield that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 95.

When police arrived, the damaged car was no longer there. However, police said, citizens had obtained a license plate number.

Police said they traced the registration to an address in Silver Spring, where they found a vehicle that fit the description.

Laurel police said Misael Edgardo Cruz Celis, 30, was arrested. They said he faces charges of vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence and hit-and-run.

