A pedestrian from the Laurel area was struck and killed in Howard County on Tuesday night by a dump truck that left the scene, the county police said.

However, on Wednesday, the police said a man had come forward to suggest his vehicle may have been involved.

The pedestrian was identified as Huma Rani Isfahani, 54.They said she was crossing the 6800 block of Dorsey Road about 7:20 p.m. when she was struck by a truck that was headed east.

A doorbell camera at a nearby house captured video just after the woman was struck, police said. They said they were releasing the video to the public.

On Wednesday, police said a man called them “after realizing it may have been his vehicle” that was connected to the incident. The police said his name was not being released “due to the ongoing investigation.”