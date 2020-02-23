By Martin Weil closeMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowFebruary 23, 2020 at 12:32 AM ESTA pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Saturday night in Montgomery County, the police said.The man died at the scene of the incident, at New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive in the White Oak area, the police said.He was hit a few minutes after 9 p.m., according to the police. They said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy