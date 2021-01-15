By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowJan. 16, 2021 at 2:43 a.m. UTCA pedestrian was killed by a car in a hit-and-run incident Friday night in Montgomery County, the police said.The incident occurred about 8:15 p.m. on New Hampshire Avenue at Elton Road in the Hillandale area of the county, the police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightNo information about the pedestrian was available immediately. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy