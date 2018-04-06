A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Northwest Washington on Tuesday, D.C. police said.

Kenneth Clarke, 19, of Bothell, Wash., was hit as he attempted to cross the 5300 block of Western Avenue around 10:25 p.m. by a vehicle that was traveling westbound, police said. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Rescue crews transported Clarke to a hospital, where he died on Thursday.

The incident remains under investigation, and no charges have been placed. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099.