A pedestrian was hit by a car and fatally injured Saturday in Prince George’s County, the county police said.

The incident occurred about 1:30 p.m. at Church Road and Fairview Vista Drive as the pedestrian, described only as male, was crossing, the police said. It was not clear which of the two thoroughfares he was crossing

The site is in the Woodmore/Mitchellville area, about a half mile north of Route 50.

