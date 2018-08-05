A man was killed after being hit by a car at the intersection of Landover and Brightseat roads in Prince George’s County late Saturday, police said Sunday.

Police said the incident occurred at about 10:50 p.m. The man, whom police did not name, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s reasons for crossing northbound Route 202/Landover Road remain under investigation, police said. The driver of the vehicle that struck the man remained on the scene and was cooperating with investigators, they said.