November 17, 2020 at 10:58 PM EST A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Tuesday night in a hit-and-run incident in Prince George's County, the county police said. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. in the 1700 block of Kenilworth Avenue, police said. It occurred just north of the boundary between the county and the District. Few other details were available immediately.