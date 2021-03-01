By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowMarch 1, 2021 at 5:02 a.m. UTCA woman was struck by a car and killed Sunday night in Prince George’s County, the police said.The woman was hit about 7:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway according to Prince George’s County police.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightShe died at a hospital.It was not immediately clear what she was doing or why she was hit.The site is in the Palmer Park, Md. area. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy