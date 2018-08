A man was killed Thursday in Rockville while trying to cross a street. (iStock/iStock)

A 34-year-old man was struck by a car and killed Thursday while trying to cross a road in Rockville, the Montgomery County police said.

They said Julio Danery Rodriguez-Gonzalez was struck while trying to cross the eastbound lanes of Norbeck Road near East Gude Drive. The police could not confim an address for him.

Police said they were trying to find the cause of the incident.