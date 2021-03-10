By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowMarch 10, 2021 at 7:40 a.m. UTCA man was struck by a car and fatally injured Tuesday evening in Prince George’s County, police said.They said he was struck by a car going east on Silver Hill Road near Silver Park Drive in the Suitland area.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe man died at a hospital.His name was not released immediately.Police said they were trying to determine what caused the incident. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy