By Martin WeilToday at 2:11 a.m. EDTShare this storyA pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle late Monday in western Fairfax County, police said.The man was struck around 10 p.m. in the 2600 block of Hunter Mill Road in the Oakton area, according to police.He died at a hospital, police said.The two lanes of Hunter Mill have broad shoulders on either side near the site of the incident. Widely spaced houses, set back from the road and, often shielded by trees, line the road on each side.