A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed late Saturday night in Prince George’s County, authorities said.

The state police said the incident occurred about 11:15 p.m. on Route 301 near Route 4.

The victim was described as male. No age or other identifying information was immediately available early Sunday.

The northbound lanes of Route 301 were closed for the investigation, police said.

