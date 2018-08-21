A pedestrian was killed Monday night on Georgia Avenue near the Glenmont Metro station, police and fire departments said. (iStock/iStock)

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Monday night near the Glenmont Metro station in Montgomery County, authorities said.

The victim was the third pedestrian in 10 days to be killed crossing a street in the Montgomery.

Monday’s incident occurred about 8:25 p.m. in the 12500 block of Georgia Avenue, the police said. The victim was not identified immediately, and no information was available about the circumstances of the incident.

On Aug. 16, a pedestrian was killed while crossing Norbeck Road near East Gude Drive in Rockville. Police identified him as Julio Danery Rodriguez-Gonzalez, 34. They said they could not confirm an address for him.

In the first of the incidents, a man was killed Aug. 11, while trying to cross Georgia in the Wheaton area at Veirs Mill Road. Police identified him as Leonel A. Reyes, 58, of Silver Spring.