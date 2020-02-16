By Martin Weil closeMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowFebruary 16, 2020 at 11:39 PM ESTA pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Sunday night on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George’s County, a spokesman for the county fire and rescue department said.The pedestrian was struck about 10:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the parkway near Landover Road and died at the scene, said Michael Yourishin, the spokesman.Further details were not immediately available.Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy