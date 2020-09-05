By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowSeptember 5, 2020 at 2:30 AM EDTA man was struck by a car and fatally injured late Thursday night in Prince George’s County, the police said.Bashawn Gamble, 39, of Oxon Hill, was hit about 10:45 p.m. in the 4900 block of Indian Head Highway in the Oxon Hill area, the police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThey said it appeared from preliminary investigation that he was trying to cross the northbound lanes of the highway in the middle of the 4900 block.He died at a hospital.The car involved remained at the scene, police said.. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.