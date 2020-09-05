A man was struck by a car and fatally injured late Thursday night in Prince George’s County, the police said.

Bashawn Gamble, 39, of Oxon Hill, was hit about 10:45 p.m. in the 4900 block of Indian Head Highway in the Oxon Hill area, the police said.

They said it appeared from preliminary investigation that he was trying to cross the northbound lanes of the highway in the middle of the 4900 block.

He died at a hospital.

The car involved remained at the scene, police said.

