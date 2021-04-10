By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowApril 10, 2021 at 4:16 a.m. UTCA man was struck by a car and fatally injured in Fairfax County late Friday night, the county police said.The crash occurred on Arlington Boulevard at Graham Road, the police said. The site is west of Seven Corners.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to police. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy