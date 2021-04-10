Police said Bhusal was crossing from the south side of Arlington Boulevard outside of the crosswalk near Graham Road. The driver of a 2012 Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound on Arlington Boulevard and struck Bhusal in the left travel lane, according to the police statement, and the driver remained at the scene of the crash. Police said they are investigating the crash and said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors for the driver.
Friday’s crash was the third pedestrian fatality in Fairfax County in 2021.
Martin Weil contributed to this report.