A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Monday evening while trying to cross a road in Prince George's County, the police said.The man was struck by an SUV about 5:15 p.m. as he tried to cross Marlboro Pike at Boones Lane in the Forestville area, according to the police.The intersection is in a commercial area, with a marked crosswalk and traffic signals.