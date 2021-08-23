A pedestrian died early Monday after being struck by a vehicle in Takoma Park, Md. (iStock)By Dana HedgpethToday at 7:10 a.m. EDTBy Dana HedgpethToday at 7:10 a.m. EDTShareA pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on University Boulevard in the Takoma Park area.Police in Takoma Park said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. Monday near Merrimac Drive. The driver stayed on the scene, police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe victim’s name was not immediately released, pending the notification of family. The crash remains under investigation. GiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.