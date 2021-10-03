By Martin WeilToday at 10:22 p.m. EDTBy Martin WeilToday at 10:22 p.m. EDTShare this storyA pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Sunday night in Montgomery County, the fire department said.The incident occurred about 9 p.m. on CSX tracks near E. Deer Park Drive in the Gaithersburg area, according to Pete Piringer, the spokesman for the county fire and rescue service. Support our journalism. Subscribe today ArrowRightNo more information was immediately available about the pedestrian. GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...