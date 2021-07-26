By Dana HedgpethToday at 6:52 a.m. EDTBy Dana HedgpethToday at 6:52 a.m. EDTShareA pedestrian was struck by a car and died in McLean.Fairfax County police said the crash happened early Monday along Chain Bridge Road and International Drive. The victim’s name was not immediately released, pending the notification of his family.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe incident remains under investigation. Police said the driver stayed at the scene. Today's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.