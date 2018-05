A pedestrian was killed in the District early Sunday while trying to cross Suitland Parkway, the D.C. police said.

They said the incident occurred about 4:30 a.m. on the westbound side of the road at Firth Sterling Avenue SE.

The name of the person who was killed was withheld until relatives could be notified.

The time was in a twilight period more than an hour before sunrise.

The site is in the Anacostia area, about a half mile from the east end of the South Capitol street bridge.