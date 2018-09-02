A pedestrian and two people on a motorcycle were killed early Sunday in crashes in Maryland.

A pair on a motorcycle was fatally struck after midnight in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police said.

The crash occurred around 12:50 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Route 50 at Ridgely Avenue. State Police said a silver Ford Expedition was traveling in the eastbound lanes of Route 50 when it struck the motorcycle.

The two people on the motorcycle — a man and a woman — died at the scene, police said. The driver of the Expedition was taken into custody, according to authorities. Charges are pending

A few hours later, a pedestrian was fatally struck in Greenbelt, police said.

The incident occurred around 4:20 a.m. on the southbound ramp of Kenilworth Avenue heading into MD 193. Police said the woman walked into the roadway and was struck by two vehicles. The two drivers remained at the scene, Greenbelt Police Department spokesman George Mathews said.

He said the ramp remained closed as of 9 a.m. Sunday while police continued to investigate the incident.