A pedestrian was seriously injured Monday evening when he was struck by a commuter train in Northern Virginia, authorities said.

The pedestrian was struck near the Woodbridge station by a Virginia Railway Express train headed for Fredericksburg, according to the commuter line. The train, No. 311, is scheduled to leave the Lorton station for Woodbridge at 5:56 p.m., according to the system’s timetable.

Details of the injuries were not immediately available. Prince William County police said the pedestrian appeared to be a man. He was walking along the tracks when struck near Railroad Avenue and Dogues Trail.

The site is about a half-mile from the station. The train was presumably reducing speed at that point, although its exact speed was not known.