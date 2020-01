A driver in a Nissan Sentra was traveling southbound on Rockville Pike shortly after 8:40 p.m. when his vehicle hit a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the roadway in the 12200 block, police said.

The pedestrian, Michael Louis Gamboa, 40, of Gaithersburg, was transported to the hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said. The driver, Adam Moche Aseraph, 28, of Rockville, remained on the scene after the crash. He was not injured.