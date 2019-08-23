A car struck and killed a pedestrian Thursday night in Northern Virginia, and authorities are looking for the driver in what they said was a hit-and-run.

The incident happened along the 12500 block of Fair Lakes Circle near the Fairfax County Parkway in Fairfax. The vehicle that hit the pedestrian may be a “red Hyundai sedan with front end damage,” according to police.

Some roads in the area were closed Friday morning as investigators were on the scene.

