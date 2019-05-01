A pedestrian was fatally struck Wednesday by a dump truck along Kenilworth Avenue in Prince George’s County.
Traffic was diverted in the area.
Prince George’s County police said the crash happened around 9:25 a.m. in the 1700 block of Kenilworth Avenue, near Route 50 in the Cheverly area. The driver remained at the scene.
The victim’s name was not released.
