A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night in Chillum, Md., officials said.

The man’s name was not immediately released, pending notification of his family.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m., police said, when an SUV that was headed westbound on University Boulevard near West Park Drive hit the man, who was in the road.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. The SUV that hit him stayed on the scene.